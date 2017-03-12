By: Ian Austin  03/12/2017  7:17 pm
Hawkeyes Fall To Moravia In NYSPHSAA Regionals

Hawkeyes Fall To Moravia

In NYSPHSAA Regionals

Binghamton – The Cooperstown Hawkeyes faced off against the Moravia Blue Devils at the Floyd L. Maines Memorial Arena this afternoon in  NYSPHSAA Regionals Championship game.  The Hawkeyes came out strong in the first quarter, with a 9 point lead, but the Blue Devils caught up in the 2nd quarter. The teams were neck and neck for the 3rd quarter which ended with Moravia pulling ahead. Despite strong efforts by lead scoreres Tyler Bertram, right, and Jack Lambert,  the Hawkeyes were unable to overcome Moravia in the 4th, resulting in a 59-66 loss.  Below, Hawkeye supporters cheer on the boys during the game. Front: Nate O’Brein, Allison Rudnieki, Mia Obergafell, Mallory Herrick, Keira Layman. Middle: Abbie Makofske, Rebecca Marmomato, Mykayla Marmomato, Sara Fountain, Maggie Sherman, Kate Trossett, Meagan Perrino, Maya Murdock, Danielle Perrino. Rear: Joey Bertram, Lindsay Trossett, Anna Lambert, Julie Ford, Delany Hollahan and Sam Bonderoff. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

