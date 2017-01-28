Hearings Set On Cooperstown Motel Razing

COOPERSTOWN – In today’s mail, residents in the blocks around the Cooperstown Motel received notice of two hearings scheduled for the property that was gutted by fire last Aug. 9.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Historic Preservation & Architectural Review Board will review and an application to raze the motel.

At 4:30 Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Planning Board will conduce a site plan review.

CVS Health, the Fortune 100 Rhode Island-based company, is planning a drive-thru pharmacy on the site.

