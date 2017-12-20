Helen Forrest, 72; Cook At SUNY Oneonta, Lake Front

MARYLAND – Helen June Collar Forrest, 72, Town of Maryland, a cook in local restaurants and institutions, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, 2017, with family by her side at Bassett Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1945, in Oneonta, a daughter of Howard R. and Marlynn (Lints) Collar.

A graduate of Edmeston Central School, Helen was employed throughout most of her life as a cook in the food service industry. Through the years she worked at Robynwood and for SUNY Oneonta, as well as at the Lake Front Restaurant in Cooperstown.

While she didn’t like cold weather, she still enjoyed the snow, especially sledding.

On August 10, 1990, Helen married Edward W. Forrest in a ceremony at her sister, Judy’s home in the Town of Davenport.

In addition to her husband of 27 years, Helen is survived by her children, Jodi Norton of Johnstown and Brenda Carvin and husband, Wayne, of Maryland; three sisters, Marion Card and husband, Richard of Hartwick, Judy Utter and husband, Fred of Davenport, and Cindy Baxter and husband, Gary of Maryland; five grandchildren, Robert Smith and wife, Danielle, Benjamin and Jessica Rogers, Meghan Norton and Brianna Carvin; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother, Marlynn Lints Collar who died November 16, 1971; her father, Howard R. Collar who died August 13, 1993; a daughter, Wendy Sue Smith who died in 1964; and a brother, Donald H. Collar who died April 2, 2017.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown.

Following the visitation, a Funeral Service will be offered at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ken Zulkosky, associate pastor at Main Street Baptist Church in Oneonta officiating.

Burial will be in the Spring of 2018 in Bennett Cemetery in West Laurens.

As an alternative to flowers, and with respect for Helen’s love of animals, the family requests that memorial donations be directed to Community Veterinary Center Compassion Fund, 4109 State Highway 7,Oneonta, NY 13820. This fund is utilized to help those who need financial assistance in the care of their animals, as well as to pay for the care of stray animals.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

