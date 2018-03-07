Henson Steps Down After Six Years

By PARKER FISH • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

At the Otsego County Board of Representatives meeting on Wednesday, District-5 Rep. Meg Kennedy, R-Mt. Vision, announced that the Administration Committee had found a candidate to fill the position of Veterans Affairs Director as current director Jack Henson prepares to step down.

“The Board is happy to announce that we have chosen Dennis Clark as your new successor,” said Kennedy addressing Henson during the meeting. “Thank you very much for your service, and your assistance in moving this process along.”

After taking office in late 2011, Otsego County Veterans Affairs Director Jack Henson decided to call it quits after just over 6 years. Henson had been considering retiring for some time, but began the retirement process in December.

“I ultimately made the final decision over christmas,” said Henson. “I knew it would take the county a few months to go through the whole process of finding someone to fill the position.”

Henson plan now is to simply enjoy retirement.

“I’m ready to go back into retirement,” said Henson. “I’ve gone about as far as I’m going to go.”

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin 0