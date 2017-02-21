Honorees Announced

By Otsego Chamber

A&D Transport, Lusins, Family Planning

Land Trust Will Be Toasted At Banquet

ONEONTA – A & D Transport Services, Inc, Marie Lusins, Family Planning of South Central New York and – in a new award – the Otsego Land Trust will be honored at the Otego County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet Tuesday, March 28, it was announced a few minutes ago.

Here are the details:

A & D Transport Services, Inc. is The NBT Bank Distinguished Business of the Year Award. The company started 21 years ago, shortly after owners Alan Rubin and David Freed graduated from SUNY Oneonta. Today, the company provides work for over 150 people and offers 24-hour taxi service, including transport services related to health care in rural areas. In 2016, A & D added a wheel chair transit disabled division as a complement to the services provided in 12 counties. Continual business reinvestment allows A & D to support growth, innovative technology and overall focus on the enhancement of the customer service experience.

Marie Lusins is honored as the Eugene A. Bettiol, Jr. Distinguished Citizen. For 20 years, Marie has been a community advocate, promoting and actively leading many new community projects. She has been Oneonta’s “voice,” serving on the Town of Oneonta board and representing Oneonta at functions and meetings over the years in Cooperstown, Albany and Washington, DC.

Family Planning of South Central New York is honored with the Quality of Life Award in recognition of programs and services that provide life-saving cancer screenings, including breast exams and cervical Pap tests. The organization serves the public health departments of Otsego and Delaware Counties as the official STD clinic and anonymous HIV testing site. Family Planning of South Central New York offers rapid Hepatitis C testing at all health center, allowing patients to know their results in 20 minutes rather than days. This is particularly significant as the region has seen a dramatic increase in Hepatitis C cases recently, corresponding with the opioid abuse crisis.

The Otsego Land Trust is honored this year with the NEW Environmental Stewardship Award of The Otsego County Chamber. This award is given to the Otsego Land Trust for their positive impact on Otsego County. The Otsego Land Trust has enhanced the environment of the county by protecting its land and waters. Partnering with over 100 landowners, OLT has saved 11,000 acres that will be forests or fields forever. OLT helps landowners protect their land, provides public access to “The Blueway” and hosts community programs. “The Blueway” includes 7 sites of over 500 acres open to the public for hiking, including ADA trails, birding, canoe/kayaking, fishing, and outdoor recreation for county residents and tourists to enjoy.

On Tuesday, March 28, starting at 5:45 p.m. please join The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in the Hunt Union Ballroom at SUNY Oneonta to recognize these recipients at the Annual Spring Dinner celebrating “Sustainable Success in Otsego County.”

According to Chamber President and CEO Barbara Ann Heegan: “To support our theme this year, we will provide an environmentally friendly event. We will promote our event online. We will use biodegradable dining plates at the event and promote recycling opportunities that will encourage sustainability in Otsego County.” More details will follow to register for the event.

Since 1986, the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce has served the businesses and communities of Otsego County with programs and services designed to foster strong economic growth and make the county a great place to live and work. The Chamber’s accomplishments were recognized by The Business Council of New York State with the designation of 2013 Chamber of the Year. In 2016 The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, which celebrated its 30th business anniversary, was also honored as Non Profit of the Year by Greater Binghamton SCORE.

