Hospice Cuts Ribbon On New Office

With Otsego Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Ann Heegan to his right, and Catskill Area Hospice President Dan Ayres and Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig to his left, Hospice board member Les Grummons cuts the ceremonial ribbon on Hospice’s new office located on River Street in Oneonta. Catskill Area Hospice consolidated it’s six local offices into one centralized office building to help improve the efficiency of the at-home healthcare provider’s operations. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO)

 

