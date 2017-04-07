Hundreds Walk For A Cure At SUNY

Above: Cancer survivors Nelson Wells, Moira Beach and care giver Sue Hawley, all of Oneonta, applaud in appreciation as over 1100 walkers at the at the 9th annual Relay For Life circle the SUNY Alumni Field House gymnasium. The event had already collected $23,000 from preregisters, and has raised over $270,000 to date for the The American Cancer Society. Participants enjoyed live music from bands and DJs, games, food and guest speakers like John Salka, right, who lost his daughter Emily to brain cancer. “It’s important to not loose hope, and to give support to those in need.” said Salka, “Sooner or later we will have a cure for cancer.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.