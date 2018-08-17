Out of 130 total residents at the Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta, 75 gathered to enjoy an evening of ice cream and music to celebrate the end of summer. Nursing supervisor Chris Brooks organized the event, with the help of residents like Vivian Nelson, pictured at right, who helped create signs to get the word out for the event. Many nursing home staff members came back to the home on their night off to enjoy the evening with the residents. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)

