IN MEMORIAM: Barrie McKennan Boyle, 82; Died One Day Short of Birthday

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Barrie McKennan Boyle, 82, who relocated to Cooperstown to spend his career at Bassett Hospital, died Feb. 12, 2018, one day short of his 83 birthday, following a prolonged illness.

Barrie was the fourth child and second son of William Pickard Boyle and Jesse Jane McKennan. He was born Feb. 13, 1936, in Mt. Kisco and was raised in nearby Briarcliff Manor.

Barrie graduated from Ossining High School in 1954 and then relocated to Hinman Hollow in Otsego County. While there, he met his first wife, Harolyn Alyce Hilton of Pulaski. They were married in January 1959 and settled in Cooperstown where Barrie found work at Bassett Hospital, his employer until his retirement in 1998. Barrie and Harolyn had two children, John Mirrell, born August 1963 and Ellen McKennan, born April 1965.

Amicably divorced from Harolyn in 1971, Barrie was married to Florence Kyser of Oneonta from 1980 until her passing in 2016.

Barrie is survived by his brother, William of Medina, Ohio; his son, John of Alameda, California; stepsons, Randall Kyser of Tallahassee, Florida and Ronald Kyser of St. Paul, Minnesota; and stepdaughter, Kathleen Daniels of Lost Creek, West Virginia; as well as a dozen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barbara and Virginia; and his daughter, Ellen.

The Office of the Burial of the Dead with Holy Eucharist will be offered at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, in St. Agnes Chapel at Christ Church, Cooperstown, with Father Dane E. Boston officiating.

Interment beside his daughter and wife will be in Hartwick Seminary Cemetery.

Friends and family may call to pay their respects from 4 – 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut St., Cooperstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, Cooperstown.

