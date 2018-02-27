Brian C. McMullen, 50; Loved Fishing, Hunting, Demo Derbies

ONEONTA – Brian C. “Buzz” McMullen, 50, an outdoorsman who worked for Nelson’s Tree Service, passed away Feb. 24, 2018, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 9, 1967, in Oneonta, the son of Robert A. and Janice E. (Alger) McMullen, Sr.

Buzz was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved both immensely, being in his boat out on the lake or in the woods, watching the sun rise and set, being apart of nature. He also enjoyed camping and archery.

Buzz had a passion for demolition derbies, always having one of the best cars. He’s received many trophies of excellence in the hobbies he held dear to his heart.

Buzz tried to maintain a positive attitude, being helping and supporting to others; bringing people up when they were down, bringing joy and laughter into their lives. He most especially cherished the strong and close ties with his family.

Buzz was employed by Nelson’s Tree Service, a career he took great pride and joy in. He was a mentor to many with his expertise, being considered one of the best in the business.

He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Marianne; his daughter, Michelle Marie McMullen “Squirrel” and her son, grandson Landon; his son, Richard Clayton McMullen “Old Partner” (Kayla Mudge); his parents, Robert A. and Gen McMullen, Sr.; sisters Karen Krom (Jon), Laurie McMullen, and Kimberly Duncan (Lateef); step-children, Teri-Ann, Christine, Mariann, Stephen, and Liam Baker; six step-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Janice; his son, Paige McMullen; and brother, Robert McMullen.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon, with the memorial services at noon Saturday, March 3, at the Assembly of God Church, 1667 County Highway 48, Oneonta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to, Catskill Area Hospice, 297 River St., Oneonta NY 13820.

For online condolences visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

