IN MEMORIAM: Deanna Beers Utter, 73; Aid At Fox Hospital

IN MEMORIAM:

OTEGO – Deanna Beers Utter, 73, a former aid at Fox Hospital, passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at the A.O. Fox Nursing Home.

She was born Aug. 24, 1944 in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Ira and Doris (Williams) Beers.

Deanna went to Otego Central School and graduated in 1962. In 1965 she entered Davis College in Johnson City and graduated in 1967. For several years she worked at Gladding Keystone and Corning Class Company in Oneonta.

On Feb. 3, 1973, Deanna married Gordon C. Utter and they had one son together, Ira Gordon Utter.

In 1976, Deanna started working for A.O. Fox Hospital as an aid in the x-ray department then transferred to the surgery unit. She retired in 2006 to take care of her husband.

Deanna loved Otego and the farm life as well as watching and feeding the birds. Her love for God and all her family was evident.

Deanna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ira and Jessica Utter and two grandsons, Ira Jordon Utter and Logan David Utter of Unadilla; three step children, Donna and Donald Haney, David and Kathy Utter and Patti and Ronald Miller; six step grandchildren and several great step grandchildren; two sisters, Irmabelle Sheldon and Joyce and Bruce Shultis; one brother, Ted and Terri Beers; one sister-in-law, Dawn P. Beers; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her nieces and nephews, Colleen and Gary Bushnell, Laurel Johnson and Mark Sheldon helped her in so many ways for many years. May God Bless them!

She was predeceased by her parents, Ira and Doris Beers; her husband, Gordon Charles Utter whom she was married to for 38 years; a brother, Charles Beers; a brother-in-law, Charles J. Sheldon; step son, Richard G. Utter; great niece, Jennifer L. Robinson; and two aunts, aunt Pauline W. Bartlett, and aunt and uncle, Clynita and Bart Sheldon,

There will be a graveside memorial service held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in the Union Church Cemetery, Unadilla.

To light a candle or send an online condolence please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.

