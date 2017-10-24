IN MEMORIAM: Elizabeth J. Priore, 91; Oneonta Native Was Nurse In Michigan

ONEONTA – Elizabeth Jean Priore, 91, an Oneonta native and registered nurse, died Sept. 30, 2017, in Rochester Hills, Mich., where she lived.

She attended St. Mary’s Elementary School in Oneonta, and graduated from Oneonta High School. She received her nursing degree from Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, then worked as a registered nurse in several hospitals in New York and Michigan.

She and her beloved husband Jim lived in Michigan. They were active members of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church for over 40 years where she taught 6th grade religious education for many years.

She was a devoted Catholic who lived her faith every day of her life. She explained her faith very simply, this way: “You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. And you must love your neighbor as yourself.”

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Jim, and and brothers and sisters Mary (Joe) Otvos, Gertrude (Thomas) Natoli, Joe (Lorraine) Broe, Gerald (Ruth) Broe and Thomas (Delores) Broe.

Surviving are sons Jim, Roger (Louisa) Allan (Nancy) Priore; granddaughter Alexandra; brother James (Joyce) Broe.

Due to the closure of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church for renovations, the funeral mass will be at St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 1:00 PM.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, in Elizabeth’s name may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Chapter of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 49309

Local arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta; online guestbook, visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

