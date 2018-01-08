IN MEMORIAM: Harriet C. Lyon, 97; Active With Scouting, Youth Sports

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN — Harriet C. Lyon, 97, a Queens native who moved to East Springfield in her retirement, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at home with her daughter Melissa and her family by her side.

Born on June 9, 1920 in Brooklyn, to Christina and Harry Brunn, Harriet grew up in Queens. After graduating from high school, she went to work at Metropolitan Life. Harriet married Charles F. Lyon IV on Nov. 17, 1940, moving to Westhampton Beach, in 1944 where she and Charlie adopted and raised two children.

She was a loving and involved mother supporting her children’s sports and activities such as volunteering as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed many fun days on the beach with her young children.

As her children became teenagers she would welcome their friends for impromptu get-togethers. She enjoyed redecorating her home, playing the piano and entertaining family and friends. Harriet was a member of the Eastern Star. She worked for a number of years as a title searcher in Suffolk County.

In 1996, Harriet and Charles moved to East Springfield. She enjoyed making new friends and loved church suppers and senior get-togethers. She was a member of the Cherry Valley Rebekah Lodge. In 2008 after her husband’s death she moved in with Melissa and her family with her beloved dog Miss Lilly, where she lived until her death.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles, her parents Christina and Harry Brunn, a sister Helen King, brothers Joe and Frank Imhoff.

She is survived by her daughter Melissa Manikas and husband Allan, their children Jordan and Kaley, Springfield Center; son Bob Lyon and his children Chris, Katy and Sean and his wife Thea, Rockwall, Tx, as well as three great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Westhampton Cemetery with arrangements by Werner-Rothwell Funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to; The Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, 342 Main St, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Tillapaugh Funeral Home.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.