IN MEMORIAM: Kiley J. and Cody E. Sullivan, Victims of Davenport Fire

IN MEMORIAM

DAVENPORT – Kiley J. and Cody E. Sullivan passed away early Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2018, at their home in East Meredith, following injuries sustained in a tragic structure fire. Kiley was 3; Cody was 1.

They are survived by their parents Adrian Beares and Carmen Sullivan; brother Anthony Sullivan; niece Raelynn Sullivan; grandparents Paulette and Paul Reynolds; great-grandparents Jim and Susan Evans, Loretta Vitalie; aunts and uncles, Steven Reynolds, Mark and Beth Reynolds and Rosa, and several other family members.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, at the Grand Gorge United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dottie Morris and Rev. Martha Vink officiating

Arrangements are entrusted to the MacArthur Funeral Home, Delhi.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.