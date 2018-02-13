By:  02/13/2018  2:37 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | In MemoriamIN MEMORIAM: Kiley J. and Cody E. Sullivan, Victims of Davenport Fire

IN MEMORIAM: Kiley J. and Cody E. Sullivan, Victims of Davenport Fire

 02/13/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM

Kiley and Cody Sullivan,

Victims of Davenport Fire

Kiley and Cody Sullivan

DAVENPORT – Kiley J. and Cody E. Sullivan passed away early Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2018, at their home in East Meredith, following injuries sustained in a tragic structure fire. Kiley was 3; Cody was 1.

They are survived by their parents Adrian Beares and Carmen Sullivan; brother Anthony Sullivan; niece Raelynn Sullivan; grandparents Paulette and Paul Reynolds; great-grandparents Jim and Susan Evans, Loretta  Vitalie; aunts and uncles, Steven Reynolds, Mark and Beth Reynolds and Rosa, and several other family members.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, at the Grand Gorge United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dottie Morris and Rev. Martha Vink officiating

Arrangements are entrusted to the MacArthur Funeral Home, Delhi.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think