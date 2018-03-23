IN MEMORIAM: Rosa Grigoli, 87; Matriarch Of Sal’s Pizza Family

ONEONTA – Rosa Grigoli, 87, who helped her sons operate Sal’s Pizza parlors in Oneonta and Cooperstown, passed away in the comfort of her Ford Avenue home on March 23, 2018.

She suffered for several years with dementia and relied on the strength of her Catholic faith to carry her through.

She was born in Carini, Sicily, on Oct. 3, 1930, to John and Rosa Picone. She was an immigrant from Sicily, landing on Ellis Island on Dec. 6, 1956, with her family in tow. She helped to run the family pizzeria business in Brooklyn until they moved to Stamford to run and operate a dairy farm.

Her family settled in Oneonta in 1976, where she helped her sons run their pizzeria businesses. Rosa resided in Oneonta for more than 40 years and enjoyed her home at 27 Ford Ave. very much.

Rosa loved her faith and was very active at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which was just down the street from her home. She was part of the altar ministry, washing and ironing of all the beautiful linens that graced the altar. She took this duty more seriously. She was a faithful communicant and was known and loved by many at the parish. Her family knew, if she wasn’t at home, then she was at church.

Rosa was also a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She doted on those that she loved and made sure that everyone was eating. She loved to invite people to her home, especially after rosary on weekday mornings.

Rosa was always cooking and cleaning. She took great pride in her home and maintained it so well. She was also known for her great stamina and strength. She endured many falls and ailments in her lifetime amazingly well.

Rosa was predeceased by her husband, Giovanni Grigoli; mother, Girolama Ruffino; father, John B. Picone; brother, Vito Picone; baby daughter, Crocifissa Grigoli; as well as family members in Carini, Sicily, Anna Ruffino and Francesco LoDuca.

Rosa leaves behind her children; sons, Anthony (Rosa) Grigoli of Bainbridge, Joseph (Josephine) Grigoli of Oneonta, Salvatore (Diane) Grigoli of Cooperstown, John (Jennifer) Grigoli of Oneonta, grandchildren, John (Francesca) Grigoli of Bainbridge, Croce Grigoli of Bainbridge, John (Jaclyn) Grigoli of Katonah, Anthony (Kelly) Grigoli of Sidney, Rose (Kevin) Sherwood of Clifton Park, Roseanne Grigoli of Portland,Oregon; Natalie (Nate) DelGado of Colchester, Vermont, Christina Grigoli of Cooperstown, Samuel Grigoli of Cooperstown; great-grandchildren, Anthonylouis, Sophia and Vincenzo Grigoli of Bainbridge, Jack, Henry and Ella Grigoli of Sidney, Nicholas and Luca Grigoli of Katonah, and Mattea Sherwood of Clifton Park.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. May perpetual light shine upon her and may all the souls of the faithfully departed rest in peace. Amen.

Rosa’s wake will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 26, at the Lester R. Grummon’s Funeral Home, 14 Grand St., Oneonta. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, March 27, at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, with the Rev. David Mickiewicz, pastor, officiating.

Please send all gifts of remembrance to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 and the National Alzheimer’s Association.

