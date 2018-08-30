IN MEMORIAM: Sandra J. Bliss, 70, Teacher, Civic Leader

COOPERSTOWN – Sandra Jane Bliss, 70, a teacher and the first director of the Mohawk Regional Teacher’s Center, died peacefully Monday evening, Aug. 27, 2018, surrounded by her loving family at her home on County Highway 33 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Sandy was born in Cooperstown on Nov. 12, 1947, the daughter of Claud and Anna Bliss. She graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1965 and SUNY Oneonta in 1969, received her Masters in Education from SUNY Cortland in 1974, and began her 40 year teaching career at Frankfort-Schuyler Central School in 1969.

Sandy was a life-long learner. Naturally inquisitive, she furthered her education, perfecting her craft and feeding her passions – math, science, travel and the fine arts. Committed to equality, she worked tirelessly to ensure that educators were treated fairly. She was a dedicated member and officer of the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), serving in leadership roles for her entire career and on the NYSUT Board of Directors for 24 years. Due to her strong leadership skills, she was included in a small group of educators who travelled overseas to Poland as part of NYSUT’s Solidarity Project.

Sandy was the first Director of the Mohawk Regional Teacher Center and, following her retirement in 2009, continued her advocacy by serving on the Retired Teachers Council, the Otsego County Senior Citizen Advisory Board and at the Cooperstown Food Pantry.

Sandy took great pride in her family’s endeavors and accomplishments. The oldest of eight children, she is survived by her siblings, Constance Bliss, Patricia Bliss, Amy Bliss, David (Kim) Bliss and Laura (William) Bliss Lamb, all of Cooperstown, Timothy (Janet) Bliss of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Joanne (Richard) Reynolds of Rising Fawn, Georgia. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Timothy (Heather) Bliss, Brendan Bliss and Kylee Bliss, and Tad (Becky Hutton) Bliss of Fredericksburg, Va., Rachel (Kyle) Grup and Kasey Grup of Cooperstown, Eric Bliss of Brooklyn and Ethan Bliss and fiancée Samantha Whitehouse of Saratoga Springs. She is further survived by her uncle, Carl Bliss of Encinitas, California; aunt, Josie Bliss of Cooperstown, as well as numerous cousins.

Friends may call from noon – 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown, when the family will be in attendance. A service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Sandy’s family requests donations to Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 or the Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

