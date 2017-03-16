Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Incumbent Trustees Endorsed Incumbent Trustees Endorsed 03/16/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Incumbent Trustees Endorsed Incumbent Village Trustees Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, left, and Lou Allstadt, right, flank challenger John Sansevere, an independent, at the League of Women Voters’ forum Monday at Village Hall. Tillapaugh is running as a Democrat; Allstadt appears on the ballot on both independent and Democratic lines. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Editor’s Note: Here are two final Letters to the Editor endorsing candidates in the upcoming Cooperstown village elections. The polls will be open noon-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the fire hall on Chestnut Street. Katz: Allstadt, Tillapaugh ‘Incredible’ Trustees Blabey Praises Intelligent Management, Vision SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.100 Related