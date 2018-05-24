Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Innovative Method Fills City Potholes Innovative Method Fills City Potholes 05/24/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Modified Truck Fills City Potholes David Parker is seen driving “The Pothole Killer,” a truck modified with a boom-arm that spreads a mixture of oil and stone over potholes. Parker drove the truck to Oneonta from the company’s main office in Fairless Hills, PA. to help city workers fill in potholes in Oneonta’s 6th Ward. According to city employee Matt Harper, the mixture is supposed to last 2-5 years before being replaced. The modified truck makes the job much quicker, taking only five minutes to fill in most potholes. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related