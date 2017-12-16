Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Iona Troupe Fills 22 Main With Fans Of Irish Dance Iona Troupe Fills 22 Main With Fans Of Irish Dance 12/15/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Iona Troupe Fills 22 Main With Fans Of Irish Dance Gillian Spencer, the CCS board member, and Brigid Watson (with daughter in arms) spin around the recently renovated ballroom on the second floor of 22 Main, Cooperstown’s Village Hall, as the Iona Troupe of Irish dancers from Otsego and Schoharie counties put on a Christmas performance for a roomful of enthusiastic fans. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related