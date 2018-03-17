Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Irish Dancers Thrill St. Patrick’s Diners Irish Dancers Thrill St. Patrick’s Diners 03/17/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Irish Dancers Thrill St. Patrick’s Diners Tess Dilorenzo, left, and Morgan Kelly lead the O’Donnell-Kelly Irish Dancers a few minutes ago during the traditional St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Catholic Church in Cooperstown. Other dancers are, from left, Tara DiLorenzo, Sasha Dudek, McKenna Sellick and Maya Stevens. Dinner included corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots and Irish soda bread. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin0 Related