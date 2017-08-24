By:  08/24/2017  6:32 pm
Is It A Deer?  Is It A Bobcat? A Mountain Lion, Perhaps

Is It A Deer?  Is It A Bobcat?

A Mountain Lion, Perhaps

In this stock photo, you can see mountain lions have long tails with a dark spot on the end. That’s no bobcat.

FLY CREEK VALLEY – Visiting his parents from Saigon, where he’s now living, Jan Kuzminski Monday, Aug. 21, was taking a walk at dusk on Donlon Road when he observed a deer-colored creature crossing the road ahead.

But the animal loped like a cat, and as it vanished into the underbrush, Kuzminski saw a 2-foot-long tail with a black tip, his mother, Antoinette, confirmed a few minutes ago.

From time to time, there are reports of mountain lions in the vicinity, although when contacted, state conservation officers usually say they are probably bobcats.  However, bobcats – as their names indicate – have bobbed tails, said the mother, a retired physician.

“We’re aware there are spottings,” she continued, including elsewhere in the Town of Otsego a couple of years ago.  “But they aren’t established.”  That means the population is insufficient to reproduce, she said.

Jan Kuzminski had a cellphone, but it happened so quickly he was unable to snap an image, his mother said.

2 thoughts on "Is It A Deer?  Is It A Bobcat? A Mountain Lion, Perhaps

  1. Suzanne Summers

    I, too, saw a mountain lion dashing across Rt 80 between Fly Creek and Oaksville early this spring, around dusk. Such a graceful animal, such a long tail!

