Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › IT’S BACK! Northern Transfer Station Reopens At 7, Ending Many’s Trek To Exeter IT’S BACK! Northern Transfer Station Reopens At 7, Ending Many’s Trek To Exeter 10/02/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People IT’S BACK! Northern Transfer Station Reopens, Ending Many’s Trek To Schuyler Lake The Northern Transfer Station on Route 28 north of Cooperstown, newly paved and with a new weigh station placed to optimize traffic flow, reopened at 7 a.m. today after a six-week hiatus, ending many Cooperstonians’ round-trip treks to Schuyler Lake. Scott Ubner, top photo, was the first commercial customer. Lower right, the first customer overall, arriving at 7 sharp, was Rose Craine of Hartwick, assisted by county Planning Director Karen Sullivan, whose office oversaw the upgrades. The Casella team, lower left, was ready for her: Matt O’Hanley of Summit, and Rene Graham and Jade Safford, both of Otego. Graham said the temporary site in the Town of Exeter handled about 70 bags a day. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.2200 Related