With Antonio Delgado winning four of the 11 counties in the 19th Congressional District, and leading by 5 percentile points district-wide with 99 percent of precincts reporting, it appears the Rhinebeck lawyer has won the right to challenge U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, in the fall.

