DEMOCRATS CAUCUS AT 22 MAIN It's Unanimous For Tillapaugh Falk, Dean Win Nod For Trustee Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, in light blue, joins the applause a few minutes ago for retiring Mayor Jeff Katz, right, at the Democratic caucus at 22 Main, Cooperstown. Katz then nominated Tillapaugh for the Democratic nod to succeed him in the March 20 village elections. Tillapaugh's husband, Town Justice Gary Kuch, seconded the nomination, which was carried unanimously. The Democrats, meeting in the second-floor ballroom at 22 Main, then unanimously nominated incumbent trustees Cindy Falk and Jim Dean, seated to Tillapaugh's right, for three-years term. The Republican caucus is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Village Board room at 22 Main. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)