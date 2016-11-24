Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Business | People › JCPenney Employees Treated To Homemade Holiday Feast JCPenney Employees Treated To Homemade Holiday Feast 11/24/2016 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Business, People JCPenney Employees Treated To Homemade Holiday Feast As after-dinner shoppers hit the aisles at JCPenney looking for bargains, General Manager Pam Morrissey was making sure her employees were able to have a Thanksgiving dinner. Morrissey, center, is seen here serving up turkey to Ashley Velez, Ashley Goble, Cheyenne Adamo, Bridgette Eggle, Heather Caffray and Jenn Brant. “All these girls volunteered to work on Thanksgiving.” said Morrissey. “If they are willing to give up time with their families I felt I should provide my JCPenney family with a good Thanksgiving dinner.” And boy, did she! Eating in shifts, 40 employees enjoyed turkey, stuffing, gravy, squash, pies, cookies and drinks all supplied by Morrissey herself. “We’re all a family here.” said Morrissey, “Everyone seemed to really enjoy it. I’m so glad we did this.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related
Pam at JCPENNEY just giving her money to pay for the food and all that for the holidays. To know the truth about Pam Morrissey as a boss… she treats then like crap. I am a regular customer at jcp, and it used to be my favorite store to shop in Oneonta, after hearing from employees who worked there and how she been miss treated them. I drive to Albany to shop the next closes JCP store. That store in Oneonta use to be a lovely store to shop. Such a happy atmosphere. This new store manager, is not so pleasant. For example I shop one day and over her talk to a supervisor, calling her fat and lazy… looked like the poor girl was going to cry… I felt terribly sorry for her… I did not go back again to shop. It was a bad experience and I saw what other employees told me about her and why they left