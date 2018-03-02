Jean Cobb Zeller Roy, 87; Retired Teacher Active In Methodist Church

CHERRY VALLEY – Jean Cobb Zellers Roy, who retired to Cherry Valley 30 years ago after a career in education, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2018, in Utica.

She was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Washington Township, N.J., to George Byran Zellers and Jessie May Cobb, and grew up on her father’s farm outside of Hackettstown, N.J.

She attended Douglas College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1951, and was subsequently employed as a teacher for the North Hunterdon Regular High School in Clinton, N.J.

She married David Lantz Roy of Andover, N.J. on April 25, 1953, and raised give children on the Roy family dairy farm.

Jean attended graduate school, earning a master’s in Education (Child Guidance) from Rutgers University in 1958 and actively supported both the American Association of University Women, an organization promoting opportunities for women, and Delta Kappa Gamma, an international honors association for outstanding woman educators.

Always an advocate for women and children, Jean served as secretary to the Sussex County Republican Committee in 1960-1968; and founded and served as both president and chairman of the Board of Directors for the Visiting Homemakers Association of Sussex County in 1962-1968, an organization providing care for the children and aging parents of working mothers. The family relocated to Upstate New York in 1968 where Jean continued to advocate for children as a guidance counselor at New Hartford High School from 1968 until her retirement in 1985.

Jean was an active member of the New Hartford United Methodist Church throughout her working years. Retired to Cherry Valley, she remained active, becoming the vice president of the North Central New York Conference of United Methodist Women and a certified lay speaker for the United Methodist Church.

In her leisure time she enjoyed traveling with her husband and college friends, gardening, reading and reveling in the accomplishments of her seven grandchildren. Jean was respected by the community for her tireless contributions to the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, the Cherry Valley Historical Society and the Worcester Grange.

Jean died unexpectedly of renal failure in the company of her family. She was preceded in death by her eldest child, and is survived by her husband of 65 years, David; her sister Elizabeth; children David Insley, Mary Jean, Daniel and Jonathan, and seven grandchildren.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. June 9, 2018, at the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, followed by burial in Cherry Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.

