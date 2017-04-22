By: Ian Austin  04/22/2017  9:04 pm
Jesse McCartney On The OH fest Stage

 04/22/2017

Jesse McCartney

On The OHFest Stage

 

Above: After being warmed up by The Throwback Timemachine, throngs of cheering concert goers fill the Neahwa Park softball fields as Jesse McCarthey, right,  headliner for OHFest XII takes the stage.  Before the event, Mayor Gary Herzig took to the stage welcoming the attenddees to the concert and thank them for being a part of Oneonta’s diversity. He also reminded them to please be respectful of the community as they venture home tonight after the revelry has ended. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

