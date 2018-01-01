Jim Crosby, 31; Dies In Car Accident In Franklin

DELHI – James Cullen Crosby, 31, of Delhi passed away suddenly on Friday evening, Dec. 29, 2017, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Franklin.

Jim worked for FORDO in Oneonta.

Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at MacArthur Funeral Home, 134 Main St., Delhi, where a celebration of life will be at 7 p.m.

A full obituary will be posted soon.

Visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with the family.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.