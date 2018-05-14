John A. Powers, 99; Served In 10th Mountain Division In WWII

IN MEMORIAM

DAVENPORT CENTER – John A. Powers, 99, a World War II veteran decorated for his service in the famed 10th Mountain Division ski unit, passed away May 10, 2018, at Fox Hospital.

He was born March 24, 1919, in Oneonta, the son of William and Mary Powers.

John grew up in Oneonta and was a long-time resident of Davenport Center.

In the Army during WWII, he served in the 10th Mountain Division’S Infantry Ski Troop. He received two bronze stars, one for heroic achievement, the second for meritorious service.

John retired from General Electric in Schenectady.

He was very active into his 90s. As a young man he was a boxer, and up until the age of 97 worked out in the gym six days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. He was described as being “young in mind, body and spirit”. He was an avid reader, an author, and also loved playing bingo.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, John and Lynne Eggler of Unadilla, Tom and Gloria Powers of Ohio, Terry and Kathy Powers of Jonesville, Tim and Cherie Powers of Worcester, Bill and Sabrina Powers of Oneonta and their families. Also, close friends, Jim and Bonnie Weibel.

He was predeceased by his wife, Clarabelle Eggler Powers and his brother, William “Willy” Powers.

A graveside service with military honors will be at noon on Friday, May 18, at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery, with The Rev Keith VanDewerker, officiating.

For online condolences, visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St, Oneonta.

