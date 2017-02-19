IN MEMORIAM: John D. Guntert, 68;

Marine, Master Mechanic In Oneonta

DAVENPORT – John D. Guntert, 68, a master mechanic at Country Club Automotive for 35 years, passed away at his home on Feb. 16, 2017.

He was born Oct. 11, 1948, in Stamford, the son of Ernest and Jean (Wiltsie) Guntert.

A Marine, he served in Vietnam.

He married Joanna Irwin on June 29, 1991, in Binghamton. They have been friends since the ninth grade.

John’s faith was most important to him. He belonged to the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Stamford.

He was a man who did everything, if something needed to be done he did it.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna Guntert of Davenport; daughters, Celia Daniels of Binghamton, and Cynthia and Josh Crain of Dundee; grandchildren, Hunter, Hanna, Kylin and Wyatt; sister, Marilyn and Jim Bassani of Schenectady; brother, Ed and Jackie Guntert of Middleburgh; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Carl and Joseph Guntert.

A memorial service will at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at The Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 43 1/2 Railroad Ave, Stamford.

A reception will follow at 2:30 PM at the Davenport Fire Department,15838 State Highway 23, Davenport.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation at 43 1/2 Railroad Ave., Stamford, NY 12167.

Online condolences may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

