John D. Ramsey, 75; Bon Vivant Enjoyed Golf, Socializing

COOPERSTOWN – John D. Ramsey, 75 died in his Frog Hollow home in Cooperstown on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Born in the Bronx on March 3, 1943, John was raised from an early age by his grandmother in New York and southern California.

John grew up in a privileged manner. From his childhood on he was surrounded by and in the company of his grandmother’s many adult friends and often accompanied them on their social outings. He often shared memories of dining and their experiences at the Stork Club, the 21 Club and many other trendy New York and California venues. He was, from a young age, an accomplished golfer, and in his later years was still able to turn in a respectable score carrying only three clubs, a driver, putter and chipper.

John was a long-time member of the Leatherstocking Golf Club, the Cooperstown Country Club, the Mohican Club and the Cooperstown Rotary Club, where he organized many of the club’s golf tournaments and outings. His meticulous attention to detail and his attire and his love of a good party never waned. He simply loved being surrounded by and in the company of his friends.

Although he was formally educated as a registered nurse and hospital administrator, he was better known for his broad knowledge of antiques, art work and in general the finer things of life. He was an accomplished florist, and a well-regarded breeder and grower of orchids. Indeed, he was proud that he had created several recognized varieties of orchids, several of which were named in his honor. He enjoyed sharing and gifting his orchids to his friends and would thereafter never fail to inquire as to how the plants were doing.

A natty dresser, and one who likely never owned a T-shirt or pair of jeans, he was known for his saddle shoes, his collection of jackets, blazers and unique and colorful bow ties, and, of course, when on the golf course, his knickers.

He was generous, he enjoyed treating his lady friends to lunch or dinner or accompanying them to a party, and often hired a car and driver just to make the occasion special. In the Cooperstown Rotary Club, he founded and personally helped fund the Rotary Vocational Scholarship awarded each year at the Cooperstown Central School graduation.

His passing will leave a huge void in the social lives of many Cooperstonians and he is doubtless now enjoying a good cigar and entertaining his many friends who have gone before.

Funeral services for John will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 21, at Christ Episcopal Church, River Street, Cooperstown, with The Rev. Dane E. Boston, rector, officiating. Entombment in the Christ Church Columbarium Wall will follow the service.

Arrangements are under the care of Tillapaugh Funeral Service, Cooperstown.

