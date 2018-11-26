John F. Parks, Sr., 90; Tired Iron Member; Antique Tractor Buff

PITTSFIELD – John F. “Jack” Parks Sr., 90, a member of the Tired Iron of the Butternut Valley Club and an antique tractor buff, passed away on Nov. 23, 2018, at his home.

Jack was born on May 14, 1928 in Ilion, the son of Frank & Blanche (Williams) Parks. His childhood was spent in the South Edmeston area, and he was a graduate of New Berlin Central School.

He worked as a maintenance supervisor at Sherwood Medical and operated a small gas-engine repair shop at his home for many years.

Jack was a proud veteran of theArmy and was a member of the Tired Iron of Butternut Valley Club. He was the Cassville fire chief for many years and a collector of antique gas engines. He was a member of the South Edmeston Community Church and also attended the Holmesville Baptist Church.

In addition to his partner of love for 14 years, Wanetta Daniels, Jack is survived by his children, Gary, John (Tina), Don (Janet), Denise, Jim (Katrina); stepson David (Jennifer), grandchildren Don, Daran, Dereck, Jamie, Bryan, Juston, Kelly, James, Rusti, Amber, Allison, Michael, Elizabeth, Skylar, Destiney, and 18 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Jack’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A graveside burial service with military honors will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, New Berlin, on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at the South Edmeston Community Center.

Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s memory to the Tired Iron of Butternut Valley, 154 Buck Schoolhouse Road, Mount Vision, NY 13810.

