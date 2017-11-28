John J. Thorpe, 90; World War II Veteran, Retired Chemist

HARTWICK – John J. Thorpe, 90, a World War II veteran and retired chemist, died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2017, at Focus Rehabilitation & Nursing Center at Otsego.

Born July 17, 1927, in Union City, N.J., John was the son of John and Alice Thorpe. Raised in Washington Township, he graduated from Westwood Regional High School. He was then inducted into the Army and served his country during World War II. He often recalled the great time he and many other servicemen had in New York City on V-J Day.

After his military service, John received a bachelor’s from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and for many years was a chemist with American Cyanamid in Pearl River.

On May 15, 1954, John married Jean Cary in Westwood, N.J. In 1956, they moved first to Pearl River and then Nanuet where they raised their family. In 1995, John and Jean moved to Hartwick and settled on West Hill.

Throughout his life John enjoyed fishing, hunting and target shooting, as well as boating on Otsego Lake.

John is survived by two daughters, Nancy Higgins and her husband, John, of Middletown, and Carol Stankard of Hartwick; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Jean Casey – he affectionately called her Rascal – and her husband, Thomas of Middletown. Also, one sister, Lucille Jorgensen of Pearl River, and her children, Kathe Jorgensen and Peter Jorgensen and wife, Brenda.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Jean Thorpe, this past March 12; a son, John J. Thorpe, Jr., in 1976, and a son-in-law, Matt Stankard, in 1999.

A private graveside service will be held in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

