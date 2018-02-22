John ‘Jack’ Gardner, 72; Taught Communications At SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA – John “Jack” Gardner, 72, who spent his career in SUNY Oneonta’s Speech & Communications department, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones.

Jack was born in Donora, Pa., and graduated from Monongahela Valley Catholic, Class of 1963. He received degrees from St. Vincent College, Pittsburgh State University and Penn State, before moving with his family to Oneonta to join SUNY Oneonta.

Jack was a gifted teacher, a passionate golfer, and a respected umpire. He was a loyal friend, and a beloved husband, father and son.

Those who knew him will miss his colorful stories, curmudgeonly wit and the integrity with which he lived his life.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Gardner of Oneonta; his daughter and son-in-law, Gretchen Gardner and Jason Brown of Pittsburgh; his son and daughter in law, John and Nicole Gardner of Brooklyn; and his son, Nicholas Gardner, of Cambridge, Mass,; grandchildren, Ryan Gardner Gabos of Brooklyn, and Willa Salome Gardner of Brooklyn; a brother, Delbert Gardner of Orlando, Fla.; and his dachshund, Sophie Bean.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Delbert and Lillian Gardner.

Friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, February 23, 2018 from 5 to 7 pm at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand Street, Oneonta.

A funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, with Rev. David Mickiewicz, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

