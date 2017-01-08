IN MEMORIAM: John W. Tuetjer, 71;

Spent Last Years At Hampshire House

ONEONTA – John W. Tuetjer, 71, who spent his last years at Hampshire House, passed peacefully at Fox Hospital Nursing Home Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2017.

Born in Long Island on Oct. 11, 1945, he was the son of the late Peter and Edna (Kaiser) Tuetjer.

John was a p0orter for the Long Island Jewish Medical Center for over 35 years, until an injury in the early 1990s forced his retirement. At that time, he moved to Delhi where his family had relocated in 1967. He moved from Hampshire House to Fox Nursing Home last year.

John was a people person. He enjoyed visiting, and loved traveling around the area and meeting close friends for a dinner out. He was a gentle man that made several close friends that would become family to him.

He is survived by several cousins and close friends including Sandra (Raymond) Schmidt of East Meredith and her children, Renee (Doyle) Manzer of North Carolina, Tina (Michael) Estes of Virginia and Raymond Schmidt Jr. of Oneonta, and her grandchildren.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Rosemarie and Danny Tuetjer Hale.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at the Hall & Peet Funeral Home, 134 Delhi, with Pastor Bruce Helstrom officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Delhi.

