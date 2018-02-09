Joseph F. Barone, 83, Cooperstown; Managing Director At Bear Stearns

IN MEMORIAM

COOPERSTOWN – Joseph F. Barone, 83, a former managing director of Bear Stearns & Co. and longtime summer resident of Cooperstown, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Franklin Lakes, N.J.

He was born on Sept. 8, 1934, in West New York, N.J., son of Charlie and Antoinette Barone.

He was educated in New York City schools and served as a sergeant in the Air Force. He received a bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University, and earned an MBA from New York University.

He retired from the New York-based global investment bank in 1989.

For the past 36 years, Joe and his wife Ann and their family summered at their lake house on the shores of Otsego Lake, where his favorite activity was boating with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Barone of Cooperstown and Franklin Lakes, N.J.; son Charles Barone of Suffern and Cherry Valley; daughter Chrisann LaPorte and son William Barone, both of Franklin Lakes, and grandchildren Michael J. LaPorte, Joanna LaPorte and Joseph W. Barone.

Calling hours are 1-5 p.m. Feb. 11 at Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ramsey, N.J. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at Immaculate Conception Church in Mahwah, N.J. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.

Arrangements are with Sal Pernice Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ramsey.

