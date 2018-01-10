Josephine Colburn; Craftswoman; Raised Goats, Ponies

BURLINGTON FLATS – Josephine Elizabeth Jacobs Colburn, 87, Burlington Flats, who raised goats and ponies with her late husband, passed away Monday Jan. 8, 2018, in Cooperstown.

Josephine was born on Dec. 16, 1930, on Christian Hill in Fly Creek, the daughter of the late Charles Eugene and Myrtie Thompsons Jacobs.

Josephine was a lifetime resident of the area. She was devoted to her family, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Many years ago, she and Ken raised goats, and ponies. She was also well known for her crafts which included wind chimes, knitting, and crocheting. Most people knew her for her dishrags and hats.

More recently, she and Louie traveled the area attending church functions, dinners, craft shows, and special times with his family. They also delivered meals on wheels.

She is survived by a son Kenneth S. Colburn Jr (Joanne Kighton-Chamberlain) of Mount Upton, daughters Janice Smith (Nick Costello) of Montrose, Pa., Donna Rowe of Burlington Flats, Rose Walton (Kellie) of New Berlin, Lois Colburn (Dan Miller) of Webster, Fla.; a brother Fred Jacobs of Deansboro; a sister Helen Thompson of Fayetteville, Pa.; randchildren Julie, Paul, Brian, Mark, Daniel, Jessica, Rebecca, Michelle, Monica, Corrine, Ashley, Matthew, 16 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special friend and companion Louis “Louie” Mayne of Burlington Flats.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Kenneth S. Colburn Sr. in 2001, a daughter Carol Riordan in 1989, a grandchild Amanda Lynn Walton in 1991, a sister, and three brothers.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Friday Jan. 12, at the Delker & Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home with Pastor Jay Henderson officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow services at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church. Donations may be made to Friends of Bassett C/O Gall Bladder Surgery/Education (Josephine Colburn) 1 Atwell Road Cooperstown, NY 13326.

