By: Ian Austin  03/11/2017  11:26 pm
Joyner, Brubeck Raise 30K For Catskill Symphony Orchestra

 03/11/2017

Joyner, Brubeck Raise 30K

For Catskill Symphony Orchestra

 

It was one of the biggest nights ever for the Catskill Symphony Orchestra, who took in $30,864 at their annual Cabaret night at SUNY Oneonta this evening. Above: Fox Hospital President Jeff Joyner took the title of Guest Conductor, after stiff competition from Funeral Director Les Grummons and Neal Miller, President of Miller Financial Services. Right: Chris Brubeck and his band ‘Triple Play’ providing a rousing second half to the program ranging in style from melancholy to Motown. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

