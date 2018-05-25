Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Katz Recipient Of 1st Ann Stewart Scholarship Award Katz Recipient Of 1st Ann Stewart Scholarship Award 05/25/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Robert Katz Recipient Of 1st Ann Stewart Scholarship Award Gretchin Sorin, Director of the Cooperstown Graduate Program, left, and Ruth Stewart (with photo of daughter Ann), right, stand with Robert Katz, the first recipient of the Ann Stewart Scholarship. Katz will be moving to New York City to work at the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum as the Science and Public Programs intern. “I will be crating kid’s programs, running a summer camp and helping them make raised garden beds.” said Katz, “If I can get my hands dirty, I am looking forward to it.” Sorin added “We thought it would be meaningful to Ruth and her family to have someone from Cooperstown receive it.” (Ian Austin/ AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related