IN MEMORIAM: Kay Amatucci, 76;

Worked 35 Years At Hartwick College

ONEONTA – Kathleen “Kay” Amatucci, 76, who retired after 35 years with Hartwick College, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Bassett Hospital.

Kay was born in Brooklyn, on Dec. 21, 1940 the daughter of Thomas and Florence (Lynch) Coakley. She was the 3rd of seven children, having four sisters and two brothers.

She worked at the Navy Ships Store Office (NSSO) where she met her husband of 56 years, Sonny Amatucci. They married in 1960 and had two daughters, Gina and Kathleen.



Kay and Sonny moved to Oneonta in 1964, a place they came to love. She worked at Hartwick College for 35 years as an Administrative Assistant in the Academic Affairs office.

After retirement, Kay enjoyed volunteer work and joined a line dancing class, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She made a number of friends and cherished them all.

Kay and Sonny took a number of vacations and visited many countries thanks to their daughter Gina and her husband Bernard being a military family. She was very proud of her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved attending as many sporting events for them as she could.

Kay will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and laugh, and her joy at the simpler things in life. Some of her favorite mottos were, “It’s better to laugh than cry,” and “C’est la vie.” She touched the lives of many.

She is survived by her husband, Sonny Amatucci of Oneonta; daughter Gina and Bernard Mater of Mt. Juliet, TN; daughter Kathleen and Brett Bentley of Westford, NY; grandchildren, Samantha Mater, Jayme, Jessica and Sierra Bentley; 3 sisters, Pat and Tom Burriesci, Maureen and Dennis Tobin, and Florence and Harry Nespoli; 1 brother, William Coakley; sister in law Elvera Coakley; brother in law, Pete Menghi; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Thomas (Tommy) Coakley; a sister, Susan (Sue) Menghi; her mother and father in law, Joseph and Tesi Amatucci; a brother and sister in law, James and Lena Amatucci; and a sister in law Carmella (Millie) Baldo and her husbands George Baldo and Donald Cetta.

Friends may call on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, from 5 to 7 pm at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St, Oneonta.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St, Oneonta with Rev. David Mickiewicz, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in the spring at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Building Fund, 39 Walnut St, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

