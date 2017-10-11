Kleniewski Delivers Final Presidential Breakfast Address

STVigorous applause interrupted SUNY Oneonta President Nancy Kleniewski’s remarks at the final Community Breakfast she will be hosting for leaders in business and government this morning at Morris Hall. In her comments, Kleniewski, who is retiring at the end of this academic years thanked supporters and highlighted accomplishments SUNY has enjoyed during her time as president: The college’s endowment has risen to $55 million, a record for SUNY’s comprehensive colleges, allowing one in six students to receive financial aid through the Access To School Excellence Program. She instituted The Common Read, saw two new buildings rise and 11 others rehabbed, worked with OPT to provide more efficient transport for students, created a student thrift store, as well as contributing to the Oneonta community economically, partnered with volunteer organization and hosted Head Start Program. City officials, Senator Jim Seward, teachers, friends, supporters and community members turned out this morning. Hall. At right, Paul Patterson and wife Sarah applaud Keliewski’s accomplishments at the conclusion of the breakfast. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.