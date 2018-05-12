By: Ian Austin  05/12/2018  6:43 pm
Kleniewski Recognized At Her Final SUNY Graduation

Kleniewski Recognized At Her Final SUNY Graduation

 05/12/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Class of ’19, Dr. Kleniewski

Bid SUNY A Fond Farewell

At the conclusion of this morning’s first commencement ceremony at SUNY, Patrick Brown, left, applauds as Craig Bielert, right, presented Dr. Nancy Kleiniewski with a large bouquet of flowers from her staff and colleagues in gratitude for her years of service as President of the college. At right, commencement speaker Charles Bogosata, who received his honorary degree in Humane Letters, urges the class of 2018 to “Put yourselves out there and take chances.” after receiving his degree as Doctor of Humane Letters, “Do that and you will realize nothing is impossible.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com

