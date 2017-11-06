Kyle L. Jaramillo, 18; OHS Graduate Played In Little League

ONEONTA – Kyle Luis Jaramillo, 18, of Oneonta, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at home in Oneonta.

He was born on May 25, 1999, the son of Luis and Nicole (Dieppa) Jaramillo.

A 2017 graduate of Oneonta High School, Kyle played Little League growing up in Oneonta. He enjoyed music and several other hobbies besides baseball including body building.

He is survived by his mother, Nicole Dieppa of Oneonta; his father, Luis Jaramillo of Oneonta; his brothers, Dillan, Joseph and Meyre; his grandparents, Susan and Derek Cesani; his aunt, Samantha Cesani; as well as several cousins.

There will be no calling hours.

Due to the closure of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for renovations the Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Saint James’ Episcopal Church, with the Rev. David Mickiewicz officiating.

Burial will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

Condolences to Kyle’s family may be made online at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

