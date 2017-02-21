Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Landlords, Council Raise Concerns About DRI Projects Landlords, Council Raise Concerns About DRI Projects 02/21/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Landlords, Council Raise Concerns About DRI Projects Landlord Rick Weinberg, Rental Company One, addresses Oneonta Common Council and packed chambers this evening following Otsego Now CEO Sandy Mathes’ update on the status of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), funded with $13 million in state economic developing funding so far. “I heard from a friend of mine that his rentals are down 20 percent and he may have to leave the area,” Weinberg said. “Local landlords are not doing well.” Questions about housing needs were just one of the many raised during the meeting in City Hall, which lasted over two and a half hours. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Get Full Story In Hometown Oneonta On Newsstands Wednesday Afternoon SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related