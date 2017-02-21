By: Libby Cudmore  02/21/2017  11:10 pm
Landlords, Council Raise Concerns About DRI Projects

Landlord Rick Weinberg, Rental Company One, addresses Oneonta Common Council and packed chambers this evening following Otsego Now CEO Sandy Mathes’ update on the status of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), funded with $13 million in state economic developing funding so far. “I heard from a friend of mine that his rentals are down 20 percent and he may have to leave the area,” Weinberg said. “Local landlords are not doing well.” Questions about housing needs were just one of the many raised during the meeting in City Hall, which lasted over two and a half hours. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

