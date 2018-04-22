By:  04/22/2018  7:47 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleLarge Turn Out As Clean-Up Falls On Earth Day

Large Turn Out As Clean-Up Falls On Earth Day

 04/22/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Large Turn-Out As Clean-Up

Finally Falls On Earth Day

Members of Alpha Omicron Phi and Phi Kappa Psi pose with councilman Dave Rissberger, on left in green, and their haul of trash they collected from the streets this morning during the annual Third Ward Clean Up. Student volunteers and city residents banded together to pick up garbage from OHFest XIII the night before. This year’s event featured one of it’s largest turn-outs since it’s inception.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Save

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think