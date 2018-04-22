Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Large Turn Out As Clean-Up Falls On Earth Day Large Turn Out As Clean-Up Falls On Earth Day 04/22/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Large Turn-Out As Clean-Up Finally Falls On Earth Day Members of Alpha Omicron Phi and Phi Kappa Psi pose with councilman Dave Rissberger, on left in green, and their haul of trash they collected from the streets this morning during the annual Third Ward Clean Up. Student volunteers and city residents banded together to pick up garbage from OHFest XIII the night before. This year’s event featured one of it’s largest turn-outs since it’s inception.(Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Save SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related