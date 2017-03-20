Larry M. Thompson, 66, Barber; Shop Center Of Community Life

IN MEMORIAM

CHERRY VALLEY – Larry M. Thompson, 66, whose Larry’s Barber Shop was a center of community life for decades, passed away unexpectedly of a massive heart attack on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at his home.

Larry was the son of the late Edward Thompson and is survived by his mother, Helen Thompson.

He graduated from Cherry Valley Central School in 1969, and attended Royal Barber & Beauty School in Schenectady, where he obtained his barber license. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy where he served honorably.

Larry married Doris Yale on Oct. 31, 1970, Larry and Doris had two daughters, Tammy and Cary. Larry owned and operated Larry’s Barber Shop for 36 years.

On retiring, he worked part time in security at The Fenimore Art Museum, as caretaker of the Cherry Valley Cemetery, and most recently for Springbrook as job coach for his “beloved buddy” Chris Hogan.

Larry was a pillar in his community, reflected in his involvement with the Cherry Valley Fire Department where he served 20 years. He was a Boy Scout leader for numerous years, an active member and an officer of the American Legion Whiteman Hall-Snyder Post 1360, an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cherry Valley, and an active member of the Cherry Valley Fishing Game Club.

Larry also loved acting and being a co-director of the Drama Club for the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District.

Larry’s greatest joy came from his love and dedication to his wife, daughters, grandchildren (whom he adored), mother, and his close group of friends.

Larry was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a great mentor to many. His passion was fishing with his good buddies George and Andy.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Thompson; two daughters, Tammy and her husband Mitchell Hotaling, and Cary and her husband Ryan Reed; four grandchildren, Mikayla and Camden Reed, and Chloe and Mason Thalheimer; brother Gary Thompson and his wife Michele, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends.

Calling hours will 1-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Ottman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at First Presbyterian Church in Cherry Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Cherry Valley or the American Legion Whiteman Hall-Snyder Post 1360.

Larry’s passing has left emptiness in our hearts and a void in his community. He will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. He has left us with many “Larry-isms” that we will remember him by. In the words of Larry; “Here’s to us and those like us, damn few left.”

www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.

