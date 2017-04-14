Lawler Music Festival Brings Nashville to Worcester

WORCESTER – Musicians from Kid Rock, Tesla, Ted Nugent and other country bands will rock Otsego County as the Lawler Music Festival comes to Worcester June 30 – July 2.

The three day country, blues and rock music festival will feature “Still Got Most of it Left” singer Doug Lawler, Kid Rock guitarist Kenny Olson, Troy Luccketta and Dave Rude of Tesla and AC/DC tribute band Bon/Fire.

The three-day event will be held at 221 Brady Rd. in Worcester, and tickets are available here.

