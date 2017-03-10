IN MEMORIAM: Lenny Fishman, 83;

Owned Taxi Fleet, Limo Service In NYC

COOPERSTOWN – Louis Hyman Fishman, 83, who developed and ran a fleet of taxicabs in New York City, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Bassett Hospital.

A native New Yorker, he was born Feb. 3, 1934, in New York City, a son of Alter Eliozor and Gussie née Gittel Fishman.

First employed in the field of commercial photography, he soon began purchasing taxi cab medallions. In addition to a fleet of taxis, he later owned and operated a limousine service.

On July 6, 1977, Lenny – as he was affectionately known by his family and close friends – married Amelia Alves in New York City. Upon retirement they first lived in Florida and then moved to Cooperstown in 2012.

In addition to his loving and devoted wife of almost 40 years, Amelia Fishman of Cooperstown, Lenny is survived by a sister, Eileen Frazer of Barnegat, N.J., and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was offered at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at New Montefiore Cemetery on Long Island, with Rabbi Saul Korn officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.

