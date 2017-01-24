IN MEMORIAM

Leslie Gray, 92, Springfield Center;

Nationally Recognized Appraiser

SPRINGFIELD CENTER – Leslie B. Gray, 92, a nationally recognized real-estate appraiser, passed away at home with his family at his side on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2017.

Les was born in April 1924 in East Springfield to Harold S. and Gladys B. Gray. He graduated from Springfield Central School in 1941 and attended Morrisville Ag & Tech, earning an associate degree in 1943. After attending Cornell University, he returned to Graycrest, the family farm in East Springfield.

He married the love of his life, Janet Louise Gros, on April 29, 1944. They lived and worked on the farm until 1956, when Les began his career as a real estate appraiser. In 1964, he moved his family to Syracuse and was a founding member and president of Pomeroy Appraisal Associates until 1988.

He earned the MAI designation and was honored as a counselor of real estate (CRE) by the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers. He loved his work and was a nationally recognized appraisal expert.

After retiring, he and Janet returned to their beloved Springfield. With that as their home base, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe, spending much of their time visiting friends and family and National Parks and monuments.

Les had strong ties to his community. He was an Eagle Scout and a scout leader, a charter member of the Springfield Fire Department, and an active member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. His guiding principle was “keep us ever mindful of the needs of others.” He participated in Kiwanis, served as a Meals on Wheels volunteer, and served on the Town of Springfield Planning Board and school board.

His love of nature was a force throughout his life. He loved hiking and camping, particularly in the Adirondacks, where he was instrumental in the creation of some of the earliest conservation easements. He enjoyed cross-country skiing and water sports, including swimming, fishing, sailing, and canoeing, and was an avid gardener. Some of Les’ most cherished memories were of the outdoors, and his love of nature lives on in his children and grandchildren.

Les died after a full life and a brief illness. Shortly before he passed, he noted “it’s been a long road, but I wouldn’t change a thing.” He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Janet; sons Bill (Wanda), Peter (Cheryl), Les; daughters Judy (Jon) Wetsig, and Laurie (Dan) Parkinson; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by his sisters Janet Cook and Dorothy Parker Larreau.

Calling hours and a memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Springfield Center. Calling hours will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2017. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a reception at the Parish House.

\The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Church, 7690 State Highway 80, Springfield Center, NY 13468; Susquehanna Animal Shelter, 4841 Route 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326; Catskill Area Hospice, 1 Birchwood Drive, Oneonta, NY 13820; or a charity of one’s choice.

2 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.