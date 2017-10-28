Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Let The Halloween Merrymaking Begin! Let The Halloween Merrymaking Begin! 10/27/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Let The Halloween Merrymaking Begin! Beautiful butterfly Samantha Judd, a third grader at Oneonta Community Christian School, tries to guess how many of each sweet in each jar as part of the Harvest Festival held earlier tonight at the school. With her is Laura Wood, whose mother teaches math at the school, and Claire Cook. (Libby Cudmore/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related